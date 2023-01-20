'We're here for it': Warm January welcomed by some, stopping others in their tracks

Mild weather is being welcomed by some outdoor enthusiasts, but it's stopping some in their tracks.

A January milder than usual has brought more people outside including Ukrainian newcomer Iryna Trots who is learning to skate for the first time.

"We are very happy to be here and learn not only English but skating too,” Trots said. "For skating, it's the best. Not frosty."

Lana Bakun, the co-owner of Kendrick’s Outdoors Adventures, said this is their third weekend on the ice at The Forks after waiting for it to freeze.

"Warm temperatures definitely bring out the fair weather fans, so we have been busy in the past couple weeks,” she said. “Cold weather keeps this trail alive and so for us the cold weather means a longer adventure season."

Meanwhile Snoman, a Manitoba snowmobile organization, says the warm weather and little snow has halted its winter fun. Executive Director Yvonne Rideout said much of its 13,000 kilometres of trails are still closed due to the danger around water crossings.

"With the warm temperatures, the trail gets beat up very quickly when you have a lot of traffic on it. So the little bit of snow that we do have gets worn out pretty fast."

Environment and Climate Change Canada spokesperson Natalie Hasell said the warm temperatures won’t last long.

“It'll look more like what you're used to seeing in winter,” Hasell said. "We've certainly had above-normal temperatures in January and we'll see what the colder temperatures starting this weekend and next week do to the average."

The effects of an incoming polar vortex will be felt mostly in Northern Manitoba but Hasell said people should prepare for the cold weather to stick around.

Bakun hopes people will fall in love with winter despite the dropping temperatures

"Winter in Winnipeg is cold,” she said. “That's why we're called 'Winterpeg' to a lot of people. But bundle up, get outside. We're here for it. We hope you're here for it."