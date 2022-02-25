'We're here for peace': Local leaders react to conflict in Ukraine

Support for Ukraine can be seen across Waterloo-Wellington.

The Ukrainian flag has been raised outside Kitchener City Hall and Guelph City Hall as a way to show support for the country that has been attacked by Russia.

“The actions of the Russian government in Ukraine are quite frankly unfathomable," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "And I think it’s important that we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

“We’re for peace and not war," said Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph. "And we’re here to support [Ukraine] as best as we can.”

In Cambridge, the Ukrainian blue and yellow colours lit up the Cambridge sign outside city hall and the pedestrian bridge.

“We are putting a message out to our Ukrainian residents that we care about them,” said Kathryn McGarry Mayor of Cambridge.

SANCATIONS ON RUSSIA

Canada and other western countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have placed sanctions on Russia as a way to denounce Russia’s actions against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation, referring to his country’s nuclear arsenal. Putin has threatened any country interfering with "consequences you have never seen.”

Local leaders stand in support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement Canada will place economic sanctions on Russia.

“Sometimes the bullish behaviour of someone needs to be met with a response that’s adequate," said Guthrie. "This is about upholding democracy, but it’s also about saving lives. So whatever need to be done, I think all options should be on the table."

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky, who is of Ukrainian descent, echoed similar thoughts; “I’m proud of Canada and other countries that are taking a very diplomatic approach with these sanctions,” he said.

“But I would say to my fellow citizens, this is a political and military leadership decision in Russia and we need to be mindful that ordinary Russian citizens had nothing to do with this, and have unfortunately suffered the impact.”

At the Ontario Big City Mayors meeting Friday morning, a resolution and motion was passed strongly condemning the Russian government for its attack on Ukraine.

PROVIDING HELP

Talks at the federal level are underway to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

Waterloo Region and the City of Guelph said their doors are open to welcome any Ukrainians fleeing to Canada.

“It’s so good to hear that the Prime Minister and the Premier both announced they will do everything they can do expedite those types of immigration issues for people that are fleeing the conflict right now. And we are here, open arms as usual,” Guthrie said.

The Mennonite Central Committee of Canada also has volunteers on the ground in Ukraine providing aid to those forced to flee their homes.

The committee is providing psychosocial support and trauma healing, along with temporary emergency housing. It's also distributing relief kits, which contain blankets, hygiene products and food packages.

“We’re committed to walking alongside the people of Ukraine,” said Laura Kalmar with the Mennonite Central Committee of Canada.

A vigil is planned for Sunday at Victoria Park in Kitchener to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.