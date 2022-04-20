'We're here to help': Vancouver Island resort ready to welcome 100 Ukrainian refugees

A team of workers, many of them volunteers, are putting the finishing touches on a new home for 100 Ukrainian refugees at a former resort in East Sooke, B.C.

The work started a month ago on what was then a dilapidated building. When war broke in Ukraine, the property's owner had a dream of welcoming people who were displaced.

"Having that community here is going to be a hugely important thing, I think," said owner Brian Holowaychuk.

Since then, workers and volunteers have transformed part of the 82-acre property into a safe haven for those fleeing conflict.

"[I've been] doing some grout working, sanding, anything that needs to be done to get it ready for the refugees," said Ken Levert, a volunteer and retired navy worker.

Not many refugees have arrived in Canada yet, but some rooms at this former resort are already spoken for.

"What we have here is a room for a mother, her daughter, and her six-year-old son," said Levert. "And also they bring with them their cat."

Several other refugees have already arrived on Vancouver Island, with thousands more expected to come to Canada in the coming weeks.

Halyna Marenko and her four-year-old son arrived in Victoria on Monday and are staying with strangers in Langford who opened their home to them.

Lainey Woolsey is hosting another Ukrainian refugee in Sooke, and she says communication will be vital in the days to come.

"One of the biggest barriers she's noticed for people is the language. They get off the airplane and they don't really know what to do or where to go," said Woolsey.

There will be more challenges ahead, but many islanders are already doing what they can to express a warm welcome.

"I feel personal satisfaction and I really would like to meet some of the people and say, 'You're safe now, you're here, and we're here to help,'" said Levert.