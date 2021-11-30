'We're here to stay': 2 police uniforms in Surrey starting this weekend

Surrey residents should expect to see different uniforms on police responding to calls starting this weekend in a complex transition that’s already behind schedule with many details unaddressed.

The RCMP will remain in charge of policing in Surrey under Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, but 29 officers with Chief Const. Norm Lipinski’s Surrey Police Service has begun the process of training and working alongside Mounties.

There were supposed to be 50 officers by Nov. 30 but now Lipinski says there will be only 41 by the end of the year.

“A policing transition of this magnitude is unprecedented,” he insisted. “It has required and continues to require collaboration and extensive planning between the SPS, RCMP and three levels of government.”

Edwards put residents and business owners on notice that they should expect to see both the SPS and RCMP uniform when making calls for police help over the next several months.

“Our members and our employees are committed and they’re intensely proud to serve this community,” he said. “I have full confidence they will continue to demonstrate the same professionalism as they share their experience and expertise with our SPS counterparts.”

How police files, some of which can last months or years, will be transferred between the two services is still unclear, but Lipinski pointed out there are always retirements and relocations so there is precedent for handing over long-term investigations, though many details must be worked out.

Edwards was clear that for now, the RCMP will take all calls for police service and remain the police of jurisdiction for the time being.

TWO POLICE SERVICES, ONE TAXPAYER BASE

When CTV News asked what Surrey taxpayers should take from the fact they’re now paying for two police forces whose officers are juggling an unprecedented transition in a busy city, the SPS chief was adamant that they’ll still get good service.

“It is good value for money,” said Lipinski, acknowledging there would be some duplication during the $64 million transition.

He also defended the recruitment of police officers from other jurisdictions in Metro Vancouver, 21 of which are from the VPD and raised concerns about public safety and allegations of poaching.

“I think poaching is an overstatement ...policing is a competitive recruiting business, if you will. this is a time when all agencies are looking for recruits,” said Lipinski. “Everyone has a right to apply to any job, they have a right to apply for any employment.”

Earlier this month the Victoria police department announced a whopping $20,000 signing bonus to attract senior officers.

But the public safety minister has taken SPS recruitment concerns to heart and capped the number of officers they’re able to hire from other detachments and departments.

PETITION DOWNPLAYED AS BOOTS HIT THE GROUND

When asked about a "Keep the RCMP in Surrey petition" that garnered thousands of signatures, but not enough to stop the transition, the two leaders had very different responses.

“Expressions of support for Surrey RCMP and RCMP members are very much welcome,” said Edwards, describing the petition as a morale-booster at a time that he and his members are disappointed and facing a “range of emotions.”

But Lipinski was blunt, describing the democratic process bringing the city to this point and that the SPS is “here to stay.”