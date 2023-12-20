Bella Thomson and her mother Kyla are back in Saskatchewan after spending the last four months at Toronto’s SickKids hospital.

“We’re home!” Bella said on Wednesday. “Today was my first day back at school.”

Also known as Bella Brave, the mother-daughter duo were last in Swift Current in mid-August, when Bella was air ambulanced to Toronto and underwent a successful bowel transplant.

“Bella’s been doing and feeling really good,” Kyla explained. “She recovered remarkably well after the transplant. Her surgeons and her whole team was very impressed.”

And just in time for the holiday season.

“It’s great,” Bella said.

Since her transplant, Bella has turned 10 years old and recently got a special visit from Ryan Reynolds.

“He played a Pokemon!” She said about the star actor.

“He was super chill and really funny,” Kyla added. “He has three daughters [of his own] and really knew how to chat with [Bella].”

Kyla said being home for the holidays is extra special this year and the family is thankful for all the support.

“This is our home province and we’ve had so much support from everyone here for the last 10 years,” she said. “It means a lot for us to say thank-you.”

“Thank-you for cheering us on and being on our side,” Kyla added.

Bella said she has a couple very important Christmas gift asks this year.

“Fashion supplies and a microphone stand,” she said. “I want to make fashion designs and the mic stand so I can sing.”

You can follow all of Bella's adventures through her mom's Instagram and TikTok pages.