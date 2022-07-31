'We’re in a state of shock': Family trying to cope with death of St. Thomas firefighter

The flag at the fire hall in St. Thomas, Ont. flies at half-mast as colleagues honour Nick Cheeseman.

“We're still all in a state of shock, and it's completely unfathomable,” says Ryan Cheeseman, Nick’s brother. “I don't think anyone can ever anticipate this type of tragedy,” he says.

Cheeseman died Thursday night in a crash in the area where the St. Thomas city limits meet Central Elgin.

OPP on scene said Cheeseman was travelling westbound on Elm Street when his motorcycle collided with an SUV which was turning left onto Coulter Avenue.

OPP say the crash remains under investigation.

The 34-year-old — who would have turned 35 this week — was destined to be a firefighter. His grandfather and two of his uncles were fire captains in the Greater Toronto Area.

“It's most certainly in our blood,” says Ryan.

Four years ago, Cheeseman lived out his dream when he was hired on full-time by the department in St. Thomas.

But his sudden death has left the small department reeling, as they consider themselves to be family.

“It’s been a difficult week,” says Dave Gregory, chief of the St. Thomas Fire Department.

Funeral plans are underway, with the expectation that an honour guard will pay respects on route to the service later this week.

Gregory says it has been tough to continue to do their jobs over the past few days.

“We have so much strength amongst the members, our association’s good and then we have so much support from the mayor down through council, our CEO and director’s of human resource,” says Gregory. “Everybody reaches out to us and gives us that strength to just keep doing what we do”.

Ryan says his brother’s passions were family, firefighting and riding his bike.

“He was an avid motorcycle rider and he had a trip planned with my cousin in August,” says Ryan. “One thing I hope to come out of this, is increased awareness for motorcycle safety and ensuring that people are aware of their surroundings.”

An online fundraiser to help his widow Erica and five-month-old son Wyatt has already surpassed tens of thousands of dollars in just over 24 hours.

“Words honestly cannot express the gratitude that we have for the outpouring of support from the community, from our loved ones, from strangers and from Nick's co-workers and friends,” says Ryan.

“It really does put a silver lining on this awful tragedy,” he adds.

Ryan says he is doing everything in his power to help his sister-in-law and nephew and that’s why he started the fundraiser and is “staying strong” talking to the media through this difficult time.

When asked how he would describe his brother and what he loved most about being a firefighter, Ryan told CTV News London, ““Nick was an absolute hero.”

“Nick would give you the shirt off his back and it's just it was his nature. He had a huge heart,” Ryan says.