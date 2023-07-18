'We're in about year four': Ongoing infestation threat hangs over Calgary spruce trees this summer

White and Colorado Spruce are the most common varieties of evergreens growing in Calgary, but right now, they're under attack from the spruce budworm and the yellow-headed spruce sawfly.

"We're in about year four of the infestation," said Russell Friesen, a consultant with Your Tree Doctor.

"So year four is the crest, and the crest could be as long as 14 years."

Friesen says the spruce budworm prefers Colorado Spruce, also known as Blue Spruce, while the sawfly is mostly found in White Spruce.

He says if left unchecked, the spruce budworm can kill a tree in four or more years.

He says the sawfly is quicker and can kill a tree in less than that.

"When the (budworm) eggs hatch, the larva crawls to the bud at the tip of the branches and weaves a little cocoon and overwinters in the cocoon," he said.

"The sawfly eggs are laid more toward the interior of the tree, and the sawfly larva chews its way to the bud tip, so spruce budworm damage is from the bud toward the centre and yellow-head spruce sawfly, the damage is from the centre of the tree to the tip of the tree."

Alexandra Coker, an integrated pest management technician with the City of Calgary, says the sawfly has a one-year life cycle and is reaching the end of it.

"Usually, the eggs will hatch in mid-June, and so then, the larvae will be feeding over the next 40 to 50 days," she said.

"Once those larvae are done feeding, they will cocoon in the soil, usually right around the tree that they were in, and they will overwinter in that cocoon and in late winter, they'll go from a pre-pupal stage to a pupal stage, then adults will hatch in the spring and then start all over again."

Coker says in many cases, the sawfly will return to the same tree the following year and identifying them when they're younger can really help protect an evergreen from defoliation.

"So if you did see some on your tree this year, then what I would recommend is keeping an eye out for them a little earlier next year ... probably kind of mid-June," she said.

"Look for those larvae when they're young because when they're younger and smaller, they are easier to control, you can pick them off or you can even kind of spray them with your hose or high-pressure sprayer."

Friesen and Coker agree, spruce trees need water right now.

They say the many rain storms Calgary has seen so far this year haven't soaked the soil around the tree's drip line.

Friesen recommends a soaker hose or a root irrigator that gets the water directly to the tree's root system.

He says a tree with a good amount of fertilizer is better to resist drought.

"Be sure to use a fertilizer that is slow-release and has a low first number," he said.

"The first number is nitrogen and nitrogen encourages green growth like we use to green up the grass. You don't want to use nitrogen to green up your tree, you want to provide your tree with phosphorus, which is the middle number and that should be one of the higher numbers."

Friesen says water can also be used to get both pests off of a spruce tree.

"A control for both the yellow-head spruce sawfly and spruce budworm is getting out the garden hose or the pressure washer and spraying the tree from the top to the bottom," he said.

You can learn more about the sawfly at https://calgary.ca/parks/pests/yellow-headed-spruce-sawfly.html.