'We're in for a horrible fall': Waterloo Region teachers' unions alarmed ahead of return to classrooms

The unions representing teachers in Waterloo Region say they're worried at the thought of students going back to school in September.

“We’re in for a horrible fall and a horrible winter because we are dreadfully unprepared for what is coming down the road,” said Patrick Etmanski with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, Waterloo Region.

School boards in Waterloo Region plan to reintroduce normal recess, shared spaces, sports and full-capacity school busses in less than two weeks.

“A lot of our members have reached out with concerns,” said Jeff Pelich, the vice president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Waterloo Region. “The plan has relaxed things way too soon. We are at the beginning of another wave."

The unions said the blame falls on the province and not the school boards, adding they lobbied the government for smaller class sizes pre-pandemic and said it would be even more helpful now.

“It’s a huge investment and they’re not willing to do it,” said Etmanski.

Earlier this month the government ensured schools would close with a pivot to remote learning if the pandemic worsened.

Some parents are hoping it doesn’t come to that, with many choosing to stay positive.

“Hopefully it will stay opened,” said one parent.

“I think they’re very eager to go back to school,” another parent said.

At the COVID-19 Community Update, public health in Waterloo Region seemed confident local school boards are doing their best to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“The school boards have been working hard To make sure that they meet all the requirements of the ministry guidance,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the Medical Officer of Health in Waterloo Region.

School boards have been implementing improved ventilation in classrooms.

“All of our schools now have mechanical ventilation/AC (with the exception of one due for construction) and HEPA filters have been installed in all kindergarten classrooms, and UV units in every classroom in the board,” said Loretta Notten, the Director of Education with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. “We are very pleased about our state of readiness in terms of ventilation.”

The public school board said they are doing the same, with improved ventilation in many classrooms to support sufficient air circulation in classrooms.

“All of our Kindergarten classrooms and portables are mechanically ventilated and, for the 2021/2022 school year, all kindergarten classrooms will be equipped with a portable HEPA filter,” said Laura Booth from the WRDSB.

Meanwhile, public health is stressing the importance of getting vaccinated.

Mobile vaccine buses will be out at local malls and shopping plazas in the coming days.

Plans to make vaccines more accessible to students could go further.

“I think there is quite possibly a potential for in-school vaccinations,” said Vickie Murray from the Vaccine Distribution Task Force.

When it comes to testing for COVID-19, there were long lines with up to two-hour wait times after the last school year resumed.

Public Health said Ontario implemented changes last fall to help. Officials believed the changes helped resolve those issues.

“Prior to those changes, anyone in Ontario was eligible for testing at any time,” said Kerri Hutchinson from Region of Waterloo Public Health.