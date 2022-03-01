‘We’re just digging to our hearts' content’: Manitoba family creates sprawling, intricate snow fort

A casual glance at the front yard of one Niverville, Man. home, and you might assume the homeowners have massively neglected their clearing duties during one of the province’s snowiest winters on record.

However, look a little closer at Tim Hoeppner’s home and you’ll discover the massive snowbank houses a multi-room snow fort, spanning much of the property.

Hoeppner said he created the fort to take advantage of Manitoba’s ample snowfall and to give his kids a fun place to play. He said the snowy, sprawling structure was a team effort.

“The building process was mostly just gathering all the kids together, start bringing shovels out there and start digging everything out,” Hoeppner told CTV News Winnipeg. “My two oldest boys, they’re six and three, they’ve been helping, and then my two nephews, 16 and 17. They’ve been helping a little bit, too.”

He said the fort was created gradually over a few weeks.

The quinzhee-like structure houses a series of caverns connected by tunnels. Hoeppner said with so much snow comes the need for some engineering expertise.

“I’ve tried to build up a little bit of structure so there is always a pillar supporting the snow around us, and then there’s little hangout areas and stuff essentially there,” he said.

“We’re just digging to our hearts' content here.”

Hoeppner’s advice to other Manitobans also looking to take advantage of the province’s generous supply of the white stuff is simple.

“I think just start digging.”

- With files from CTV Winnipeg's Scott Andersson