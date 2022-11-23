‘We’re leading the way here in Windsor’: New addictions program tailored to the 2SLGBTQ+ community

Whether because of discrimination, or stigma members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community use substances as at a rate two to four times higher than the general population.

“Because of our unique identities. Sometimes we need unique interventions,” said Colm Holmes, Windsor Pride Community president.

That’s the basis behind a new program launched by the Windsor Family Health Team, Windsor Pride and Family Services Windsor-Essex.

It’s called One Team Recovery, a free, five-week outpatient program tailored to the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

“This intervention encompasses our community in a way that their gender identity their sexual orientation is included in that recovery journey,” Holmes said.

The Windsor Family Health Team has designed the twice-weekly group sessions to be inclusive and offer abstinence and harm-reduction strategies for substance users.

The counsellors work with an evidence-based, SMART Recovery informed model of care and is a non-spiritual, non-faith-based alternative to 12-step programs.

“Windsor family health team has been doing that work and has put the training in to ensure that they're an environment where our community feels safe and can access services that are encompassing and welcoming to their identities,” Holmes said.

Windsor Family Health Team executive director Margo Reilly says the program is available for people aged 16 and up.

“When you're when you're in high school and you start being exposed to substance use, and really learning about your own identity that that is when you really need that intervention and that availability for a service,” Reilly said.

Reilly hopes the program can be replicated in communities across the province.

“We're leading the way here in Windsor,” she said. “I think there's some great opportunities to expand it into other jurisdictions.”

The program launches in January 2023 and those interested in taking part are encouraged to self-refer by calling 519-250-5524 or online and downloading the program application. Health and social service providers can also refer through the Ocean e-Referral platform. For more information visit: www.windsortcc.ca.