We're more or less getting what seasonal feels like, at least through the work week
We received between six and 10 centimetres of snow in Calgary from this system.
There is no more snow accumulation expected for the rest of the week -- just a small chance of a few flurries here and there.
For Tuesday, it will be chilly to start at -9 C (feeling more like -14 with the wind chill).
A normal daytime high for this time of year is -1.
We will have temperatures close to where they should be for the rest of the week, give or take a few degrees.
On Tuesday night and Wednesday, there is a small chance for a few flurries.
No accumulation is expected with this.
It should be pretty isolated and short-lived if we get it at all.
Lots of cloud cover for the work week, but the weekend looks sunnier and temperatures should get into the plus single digits by then.
