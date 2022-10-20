'We’re nervous': N.B. French immersion debate finds national interest

Parents and educators across Canada are watching for any changes made to French immersion in New Brunswick.

"We’re nervous because New Brunswick is sort of a beacon in the immersion world," said Chantal Bourbannis, executive director of L’Association canadienne des professionnels de l’immersion (the Canadian Association of Immersion Professionals). "What happens in New Brunswick might influence what happens elsewhere."

Dominic Cardy’s resignation as education minister last week from Premier Blaine Higgs cabinet revealed accelerated plans to "abolish" French education in Anglophone schools by September 2023.

Bourbannis said the topic would surely dominate a conference of immersion educators gathering in Ottawa early next month. An open-letter from the association called any plan to eliminate French immersion "counterproductive."

"We’re having a hard time recruiting our teachers. If French immersion always has bad press that’s not helping us," said Bourbannis.

Chris Collins, the executive director of New Brunswick’s branch of Canadian Parents for French, said the ongoing uncertainty over French education in New Brunswick was hurting Anglophone students.

"What it’s doing is stressing our French immersion educators in the province," said Collins, "and what they’re doing is leaving for the Francophone system. So we need to stop that."