'We're not asking for anything huge,' Health care workers protest in Barrie

Dozens of nurses and support staff rallied outside Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie Thursday to show their frustration with contract negotiations between the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) and the province.

"We're not asking for anything huge. We're just asking for the right to come to the table and fairly negotiate," said Char Lameront, ONA Bargaining Unit President with Local 134, who added the past few years for health care workers were terrible.

"These are folks that cared for many of us during the pandemic," said protest supporter Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour president. "They continue to care for us. They continue to have compassion for us, so we need to be compassionate back and support them and say to Doug Ford enough is enough."

Lameront said nurses call her upset because of the significant understaffing impacting patient care.

"I had a member call me one night at like one in the morning because she couldn't sleep. Every time she tried to sleep, she woke up screaming because she could see her patients reaching for her, and she couldn't get to them," Lameront said.

She noted that many trained nurses are choosing to leave Ontario for better working conditions.

Lameront added that the situation makes attracting young professionals to the health care industry challenging.

"Our communities deserve to be cared for well, and they deserve quality care, but when there's not enough people present, we can't do that," said Lameront, who organized the protest Thursday.

Contract talks between the ONA and the Ontario Hospital Association started at the end of January.

The ONA represents 60,000 nurses and health care workers.

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment on the ongoing contract negotiations but did not hear back before this article was published.

The rolling protests have been happening across the province as the ONA fights for better support, better care, and better wages.

With files from CTV's Catalina Gillies