'We’re not going to let this go': family want for answers in Teeple Terrace Tragedy

The family of one of the injured workers in the Teeple Terrace building collapse one year ago say they’re disappointed in what they believe is a lack of information released with the recently announced charges.

“I’d like to get a hard copy of the actual findings and report and read it myself because I mean, they laid out who they charged and what they charged them with, but the devil is in the details,” said William Hurl, the father of Jacob Hurl.

Twenty-two year old Jacob was seriously injured and continues to recover after being trapped under rubble for several hours when the building he was working on partially collapsed on Dec. 11, 2020

He was one of five workers injured. Two workers lost their lives, 22-year-old John Martens and 26-year-old Henry Harder.

Earlier this week the Ministry of Labour announced eight charges have been laid in connection with the incident against two companies and one individual.

East Elgin Concrete Forming of Elgin County faces one charge, while iSPAN Systems LP of Brant County faces six charges.

“I want the maximum fine because if this isn’t the thing that pushes the maximum fine then I would really love to know what is,” said Jacob.

An unnamed individual faces a single charge. William Hurl said he wants to know why.

“There’s got to be a reason why that name was masked. I don’t understand why they’re protecting somebody that they’ve just decided is negligent,” he said.

In the meantime, the London Police Service said its investigation into the Teeple Terrace incident is active and ongoing and is informed by the findings of the Ministry of Labour.

Jacob said he’s just glad he’s around to see the legal proceedings unfold.

“Going from a day on Dec.11 [2020] of really not sure if I was going to be here or being able to walk again, here I am standing here in front of a building that almost killed me — feels pretty good. Like it feels good that I’m still standing here, and we’re not going to let this go.”