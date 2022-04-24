'We're not going to stop': Rally highlights tensions between Palestinians and Israeli police

For the second weekend in a row, protesters gathered at the Alberta Legislature grounds to raise awareness about escalating violence between Palestinians and Israeli police.

On April 15, more than 150 Palestinians were injured when police raided a mosque in Jerusalem. Many had gathered for prayers during Ramadan.

"We are here in solidarity with the Palestinian community," said Moussa Qasqas, Canada Palestine Cultural Association spokesperson. "We are here to change the narrative. We want people to stop pretending that Palestinian resistance to occupation is the problem.

"An occupation by its nature necessitates a resistance movement," he added. "And that's what's happening — a resistance movement. But when Palestinians resist, it's called terrorism, and when there's Israeli aggression, it's called self-defence. And we need to change that language."

Qasqas says more rallies and demonstrations are being planned for throughout the summer.

"We'll be out here as long as we have to," he said. "We're not going to stop."