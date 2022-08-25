'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church

Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.

A bailiff delivered a “Notice of Termination of Tenant” to The United People of Canada on Aug. 17, giving the group five days to leave St. Brigid’s Church.

The bailiff told CTV News Ottawa over the weekend the eviction order would be enforced at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, but Thursday afternoon the group remained inside the historic church on St. Patrick Street. Some members of the group sprayed photojournalists with water guns, accusing them of trespassing on the property.

On Thursday morning, TUPOC director William Komer told reporters that the bailiff was under investigation by Ottawa police, and said members of the group would possibly arrest the bailiff if he comes on the property again.

"There was a notice of termination of lease that was posted, again, that's of no force and effect. There was no lawful grounds to post that," he said. "We're not leaving. We're lawfully here."

However, a high-level Ottawa police source says they are not investigating the bailiff, and have no information about any pending investigation.

Ottawa police issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying they have been called to the site by several parties, and they have responded to keep the peace "while the landlord-tenant dispute makes its way through appropriate legal channels."

"In light of multiple calls for service, police will be maintaining an enhanced presence at this location going forward, until such time as the civil dispute is resolved."

Police said they have been advised the landlord expects a court order will be issued, "but the timing of that is currently unclear."

"In the event that the court issues an eviction order for this civil matter, it is directed to the Sheriff for enforcement, pursuant to the Courts of Justice Act," a police memo to the Police Services Board said.

"Should the Sheriff believe that the execution of the order could create a breach of the peace, they may require that police accompany them and assist in the execution of the order, pursuant to the Courts of Justice Act.

"Once we receive the court order, we will liaise with the Sheriff’s office to determine if assistance from the OPS is required."

The United People of Canada banners remained on the front of the church.

The “Notice of Termination of Tenant” statement said the tenants owed $10,000 in unpaid rent and failed to provide proof of liability insurance for $5 million. The bailiff issued a second notice stating TUPOC is in violation of the Ontario Heritage Act and failed to obtain the necessary permits for doing work at the property.

Last Sunday, Komer showed reporters’ copies of a bank draft for $5,650 dated Aug. 15 and a second draft for $5,650 dated July 15, saying they are for the Saint Brigid’s Centre for the Arts to cover the rent, and claimed the owner of the church refused to accept the payments.

“We have an active lease on the property,” Komer said Sunday. “We’re fully compliant based on this date, again, they’re refusing to accept the payment.”

In July, The United People of Canada moved into St. Brigid's Church, saying it planned to purchase the church for its "Embassy." There were red banners hanging on the front of the church.

Documents obtained by CTV News shows the sale of St. Brigid's Church to the United People of Canada has fallen through. The church was conditionally sold to the group on June 15, but as of Aug. 12, real estate listing documents show the property was listed as "back on the market."

