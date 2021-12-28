'We're not out of the woods yet': Sask. ends 2021 on frigid note

Most of Saskatchewan is engulfed in a deep freeze that started Christmas Eve and is set to carry into the new year.

Overnight temperatures across the province Monday hit “dangerous” windchill lows, said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist David Baggaley.

Swift Current was the coldest at -51, Saskatoon hit -47 and Regina dipped to -46.

“These are pretty cold temperatures even for Saskatchewan,” Baggaley told CTV News.

To see numbers this low for this long is unusual, he said. More extremes are expected Tuesday night, though if cloud cover moves in, the mercury won’t dip quite as low. Temperatures aren’t expected to moderate until the start of the new year, he said.

“We’re not out of the woods yet."

The Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) oversees the city's cold weather strategy, which is designed to ensure everyone sleeps in a safe place on a cold night.

Warm-up locations include:

Salvation Army

Egadz (Youth only)

Friendship Inn (Meal service only)

The Bridge Fellowship Centre

OUTSaskatoon

Station 20 West

Saskatoon Public Library

CUMFI Warm-up Site

Persons Living with AIDS Network

Meadowgreen House for All Nations

Prairie Harm Reduction

SIMFC Youth Warm-up Shelter

Paved Arts

The Regina Survival Guide provides a list of supports and services that can offer shelter and support. The Mobile Crisis Helpline at 306-757-0127 is available 24/7 and the Safe Bus program allows people to access a Regina Transit bus if they need a warming space.

If someone sees an emergency in which a person is unsafe, hurt or in danger, they should call 911 for emergency help.

SaskPower said in a news release it does not anticipate any extended outages as a result of the current cold temperatures.