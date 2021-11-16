'We're not powerless': 2 Edmonton teens return from COP26 with drive to fight climate change

Two Alberta teens who were at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland have returned to Edmonton.

Océanne Kahanyshyn-Fontaine and Jaeda Cardinal-D'auteuil were two of three Canadian delegates at the global summit advocating for immediate change to address the climate crisis.

“Already for some people in other countries, the quality of life is horrible due to climate issues,” Kahanyshyn-Fontaine explained.

“Unfortunately, we’re not talking about it as much as we should because it’s not directly affecting us to a greater degree.”

Both Kahanyshyn-Fontaine and Cardinal-D'auteuil told CTV News Edmonton they were not impressed with the world leaders decision to amend the climate deal allowing for a phase down rather than a phase out approach for coal.

“I think that obviously there’s a lot of money that goes into fossil fuels and it’s a very central part of Alberta’s economy,” Cardinal-D'auteuil said. “However, I know that it is unsustainable and I feel like their voice is often most powerful because they have the tools to amplify it.”

“I think that the way we were greeted was disappointing but not surprising,” Kahanyshyn-Fontaine added.

“We weren't heard as much as we would have liked, we weren’t listened to as we can see in the new COP contract. It's insignificant and what they came up with will make, I believe, no difference. Hopefully I’m wrong.”

Kahanyshyn-Fontaine said officials should listen to the youth speaking about the impacts of climate change because it’s their future on the line.

“The biggest take away was that we’re not powerless,” she said. “Even faced with these issues of this outcome I still learned that I’m capable of a lot more than what I previously thought, I’m capable of being heard. I'm capable of coming up with good ideas and I deserve to be heard and I deserve to be listened to.”

“Get involved, set yourself up to be in the position to make decisions,” Cardinal-D'auteuil noted.

“Take care of yourself so that you can take care of those around you and the planet.”