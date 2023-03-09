'We're not ready to sign anything': Bus drivers walk off job in Fraser Valley amidst contract negotiations

More than 200 transit workers in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and the surrounding area walked off the job Thursday, marking the start of a three-day strike action against their employer.

"We are doing everything we can to get our members better wages, pension and a better work life," said CUPE Local 561 president Jane Gibbons. "You want to have a driver out there that's not tired, that's doing their job, that's happy to be there."

"Right now, doing 14 hours work for 8 hours pay is getting a bit much."

Gibbons says the workers have been without a contract for nearly three years and are paid 30 per cent less than other transit workers in nearby regions.

Thursday's walk-out marks the second strike action in a matter of weeks.

All handyDART services remain operational during the three-day strike action.

The transit workers are negotiating with First Transit, a 3rd party company contracted out by BC Transit.

"Last week, First Transit presented CUPE Local 561 with an offer that would see significant wage increases on par with trends across the Province," said the company in an emailed statement. "First Transit feels strongly that its offer balances the needs of all stakeholders in the Fraser Valley's transit system."

Gibbons, however, disagrees.

"Let's just say we had an offer and we have more communications set for the 14th, 15th and 16th," said Gibbons. "We're not ready to sign anything."

Although Gibbons said she's hopeful for a solution, she also indicated workers are prepared to escalate strike action later this month.

"If there's no deal, we'll be out fully by March 20."

Both the union and First Transit told CTV News that communication lines remain open. Gibbons added that if a deal isn't in place by March 20, handyDART services will also be cut back, though essential hospital trips – including for those living with MS, on dialysis, and in need of cancer treatment – will remain operational.

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to ask why BC Transit uses private companies to negotiate on its behalf.

In an email statement to CTV News, the ministry said it would not comment on service models while current negotiations are taking place.