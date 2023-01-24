'We're not the solution, but we're part of it': VPD duty officer weighs in on the Downtown Eastside, use of force and police in politics

This is the first in a three-part series following Vancouver’s police, firefighters and paramedics.

If anything happens in Vancouver while Insp. Sandra Glendinning is on shift, it’s her business to know about it.

Glendinning has been with the Vancouver Police Department for 28 years and is one of four duty officers in the city, working 12 hour shifts at a time. There is always a duty officer on shift.

“I am the operational representative for the chief for all of the City of Vancouver, from an operational perspective out on the road for patrol.” Gledinning said.

CTV News took a ride along with Glendinning to get a glimpse inside her role.

THE DOWNTOWN EASTSIDE

When it comes to policing, Vancouver is divided into four districts. The Downtown Eastside lies within District 2. According to Glendinning, there are almost twice as many police officers within that district as any other area, “just because of the need.”

Glendinning joined the force in 1995 and her first role was to “walk the beat” for three years.

“It’s very much a different area than it was back in the ‘90s. We’ve got more complex social issues, the drugs are a lot different than they were,” she said, adding that in terms of street disorder, “this is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

Police presence in the area is not always welcome, and some say officers should stay out of the Downtown Eastside altogether.

Last summer, tensions boiled over while city crews were clearing tents from East Hastings, as ordered by the fire chief. Chaos erupted when officers arrested a man for allegedly throwing computers at the Carnegie Centre. The VPD said officers were “surrounded and assaulted,” while others say police started the violence.

Glendinning argues police are not the solution, but are part of it.

“We go from being a police officer where we’re enforcing the law and then next minute we’re trying to help someone getting into a shelter for the night,” she said. “You might have something happen at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning and the only service available is the police.”

We drove past a man with a fire outside on East Hastings.

“It's cold, it’s winter time, they’re having fires to stay warm,” Glendinning said. “As long as the fire’s not too close to the building where it’s going to become a fire hazard, then we just drive on.”

USE OF FORCE

“I’ll be quite frank - use of force against another person, it never looks pretty,” Glendinning said while touring down Granville Street.

The Granville Entertainment District has always been a lightning rod for street disorder, fights and assaults, sometimes leading to officers using force. According to Glendinning, in the last few years “there are way more guns on the street than there used to be, or at least presenting as something that looks like a real firearm.”

This month, police were called to the Lennox Pub after a witness reported seeing a man with a gun. Glendinning was on shift that night and talked through the various scenarios she planned for.

“We have to consider the safety of the staff and the other people in the restaurant, it’s not necessarily something that we want to rush into because we don't want to have him react to our actions and cause a shooting,” she said. “We also have to consider that we don't want to create, say, a hostage situation.”

Once on scene, Glendinning said the suspect’s behaviour presented another option.

“I’ve got 28 years on the job, I was thinking, ‘Oh, he’s working himself up, I’m not surprised if he’s considering suicide by cop,’” she said.

The incident ended when officers fired a beanbag shotgun at the suspect. One witness who captured video of the incident told CTV News that police fired with no warning. In the video, the man can be seen reaching toward his belt, where the gun was located.

“Completely appropriate use of force in that situation and we gained compliance from the suspect,” Glendinning said, adding that beanbag rounds are intended to hurt and distract a suspect.

“Even just an officer being present is considered a very, very low level use of force.”

POLICE IN POLITICS

The Vancouver Police Union has been criticised for inserting itself into politics. During last fall’s mayoral campaign, the union took the unprecedented step of endorsing a candidate - Ken Sim, who went on to win.

On this topic, Glendinning said she’s seen “quite a few” mayors in her time and tries “to stay out of politics,” but added that she looks forward to seeing improvements in areas like Chinatown after council passed a motion to address crime, vandalism and graffiti.

According to the VPD, between 2021 and 2022 Chinatown has seen a 19 per cent increase in assaults; an 18 per cent increase in property offences, including a 50 per cent increase in arsons; a 17 per cent increase in mischiefs; and a 20 per cent increase in commercial break and enters.

“Chinatown took a bit of a hit, I know that the city was announcing they were putting some money into the revitalisation of Chinatown which will be great,” Glendinning said.