'We're not there yet': Waterloo Region residents encouraged to get first and second COVID-19 doses as soon as they're eligible

Waterloo Region's vaccination task force has started to shift away from mass clinics, instead focusing on mobile clinics and outreach to continue to drive up local vaccination numbers.

More than 84 per cent of eligible residents 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, and more than 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

"We continue to see full vaccination provides strong protection against COVID-19 and severe outcomes," Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said at the region's COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

Regional officials have said they'd like to reach 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated, especially with the Delta variant circulating in the community.

"It's always the hardest to get to the finish line and we're not there yet," Dept. Chief Shirley Hilton, who is leading the vaccination task force, said Friday.

ENCOURAGING FIRST AND SECOND DOSES

Walk-ins are available for both first and second doses at all regional vaccination clinics.

"If you haven't gotten your first dose, it's not too late," Dr. Wang said. "If you haven't gotten your second dose, don't delay."

Hilton said around 28,000 are currently eligible for a second dose and have yet to receive it.

She added the region has put a lot of focus into outreach to encourage more people to get the jab, including home-based vaccines, workplace outreach, pop-up clinics and the mobile vaccine bus. The bus had its most successful day to-date this week, administering 62 doses.

Hilton said there was an increase in first doses in recent days. On Wednesday, nearly 50 per cent of the doses administered at The Boardwalk and Pine Bush clinics were first doses.

"(The vaccine) is accessible to you," Hilton said. "We absolutely encourage you to please get your first and second dose."

People with specific health concerns and living in congregate care settings are eligible for a third dose starting this week, and the province recently expanded eligibility to anyone born in 2009, even if they haven't turned 12 yet.

Between Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, Hilton said approximately 225 11-year-olds have already received a first vaccine dose.

MAJORITY OF CASES IN UNVACCINATED POPULATION

The vast majority of the region's COVID-19 cases since May 1 have been in residents who are either not vaccinated or not fully protected from their vaccination.

Dr. Wang said 72 per cent of cases in that timeframe were unvaccinated, 24.7 per cent were partially vaccinated and 3.3 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Trends are similar for hospitalizations, with 71.6 per cent unvaccinated, 23.9 partially vaccinated and 4.6 per cent fully vaccinated since May 1.

As for deaths, 76.5 per cent were recorded in people who are either unvaccinated or not fully protected. Eight fully vaccinated people have died in the region since May 1, and Dr. Wang said they were all 80 or older.

"Sadly, we know that this age group has been more vulnerable to severe outcomes," Dr. Wang said.

MODERNA DOSES EXPIRE

Earlier this week, London-Middlesex's public health unit reported 10,000 Moderna doses expired before they could get into arms.

Waterloo Region officials said they don't know how many doses expired locally, but Dr. Wang said the regional clinics worked with pharmacies to use as many doses as possible.

"We work with our pharmacy partners and our primary care partners to try to redistribute vaccine amongst ourselves to reduce wastage where we can," she said. “We were able to take in additional doses that were going to otherwise expire from local pharmacies, and use them. So, yes there were some unfortunately that did expire from that pharmacy amount that was transferred over to us, but I believe we were able to at least use two-thirds of that amount."

Moderna vials last for 30 days when they're taken out of the freezer and put into a fridge.

TRENDS REMAIN STABLE

Dr. Wang said the local case counts remain stable, despite increasing numbers elsewhere in Ontario.

The current weekly incidence rate is 22 cases per 100,000 people, she said Friday.

She encouraged people to continue following all public health guidelines, like avoiding crowded spaces, gathering outdoors whenever possible, and wearing face coverings indoors and outdoors when physical distancing isn't possible.

Earlier this week, Ontario's top doctor said the province will stay in Step 3 for now.

ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS

There were three enforcement actions reported in Friday's update.

Grand River Transit Security gave out a $240 ticket to someone failing to wear a face covering at the ION Frederick Station. Corporate security also issued the same ticket at 150 Main St.

Kitchener bylaw issued a ticket for a gathering at a private residence for $880.