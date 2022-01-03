'We're not very hopeful': Local teacher's federation wants more safety measures in place before in-person learning returns

With public and private schools shifting to remote learning on Jan. 5, the president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario for Waterloo Region hopes the time will be used to introduce more safety protocols in schools.

"These pivots are challenging and frustrating. And really, as I said, it's not in the best interest of our students and we hope that they are able to return and get back into the classroom as soon as possible," Jeff Pelich, President of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario - Waterloo Region said. "What's going to change in the next two weeks? We hope a lot, and we've shared with the premier what our thoughts are, but we're not very hopeful that that's going to change very much."

Pelich wants to see HEPA units installed in every classroom and public space. He said N95 masks should also be made available for students, not just staff.

"When we're telling people they can't meet with more than five people. It's challenging when there's 30 in a room, wearing cloth masks," Pelich said.

Ontario Public School Boards' Association President Cathy Abraham is disappointed students are leaving the physical classroom for two weeks, but hopes the province will use the time to prioritize vaccinating the school population.

"We know there are still some teachers who have not received their first nor second vaccine, and we need to get as many people vaccinated as we possible can," Abraham said. "This isn’t just about academics. It’s important for kids to be in school, because for too many kids across this province, it’s a safe place for them."

The province said it's constantly reviewing best practices in schools and making decisions based on what’s happening to healthcare.

"The number one priority is to make sure that the kids have an opportunity to learn online, that’s absolutely critical. But we have to protect the overall system," Premier Doug Ford said.

In a statement, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) says it is fully prepared for the transition.

"WRDSB is fully prepared for the transition to remote learning as we have in the past," WRDSB said in a statement. "Closing the schools to in-person learning will help us contain the cases that come into schools and ensure that when we return to our schools, we are doing so in the safest manner possible. We know that this is a stressful and uncertain time for families, students and staff, and we appreciate their continued patience and understanding as we move to remote learning once again."

School buildings are permitted to open for child care operations or to provide in-person instruction for students with special education needs and staff who are unable to deliver quality instruction from home.

The province added that during the remote learning period, free emergency child care will be provided for school-aged children of health care and other eligible frontline workers.