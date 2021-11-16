'We're on standby': Vancouver Island animal shelters ready to take in pets stranded by B.C. floods
The BC SPCA says its branches on Vancouver Island are gearing up to support people with pets who may have been forced from their homes due to flooding across the province this week.
Multiple shelter locations on the island are prepared to offer temporary homes for pets whose owners have been displaced, says BC SPCA emergency response director Geoff Urton.
"We know people want to make sure their pets are taken care of if they are forced to evacuate and so we'll do whatever we can to help people if they need support," Urton said Tuesday.
"Vancouver Island is fairly stable right now [so] we haven't actually had to take any animals in to our shelters, but we're on standby waiting for people to come bring their pets if they need that support as a last resort," he added.
Extensive flooding in the B.C. Interior and Fraser Valley left thousands of residents under evacuation orders Tuesday.
Urton urges anyone struggling to find shelter for their pet to contact any BC SPCA location for support, free of charge.
