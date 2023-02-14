‘We’re on the same page’: Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston talks federal health-care agreement

Ahead of the news that Canadian premiers have accepted a federal health-care deal, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston sat down with CTV Atlantic to discuss how the funding will help Nova Scotians.

Houston met earlier Monday with federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, in what he called a “productive meeting.”

“We’re on the same page. We have the same priorities – make sure Nova Scotians can access health care,” said Houston.

Houston’s Progressive Conservatives catapulted to a majority government in the 2021 provincial election on a campaign promise to fix the health-care crisis in Nova Scotia.

Now, the newly-signed deal with the federal government is set to bring an extra $1 billion over 10 years to fix health care in Nova Scotia.

When it comes to guaranteeing health outcomes with the additional funding, Houston says he has no problem with an accountability component tied to the deal.

“The federal government wants to know the investment they’re making is improving health care, and we want that too, and we’re happy to share that information,” said Houston. “I don’t see any reason to drag our feet on this.”

The premier noted the province is working to change the credentialing system for health-care professionals, with plans to accept those with prior experience and credentials from other jurisdictions.

“We can never lower the standard of care in this province,” said Houston. “We want highly competent health-care professionals, but we need some common sense too in how we credential people.”

On Feb. 1, the provincial government announced it signed a $365-million, 10-year deal to digitize patients’ medical records. The “One Person One Record” system is expected to roll out in two years at hospitals and other health centres across Nova Scotia.

“The ‘One Person One Record’ system we announced is going to cost a lot of money, so we’re looking for Ottawa to be a partner with us on the funding of health care,” said Houston. “They have a willing partner in Nova Scotia, they know that, so we have a productive relationship. We just need to move forward.”

Meanwhile, the recent announcement of a new medical school coming to Cape Breton University by fall 2025 has Houston hopeful about recruitment and retention.

“One of the criteria around that is they’re going to focus on Nova Scotian students, and every student who goes to that medical school will have a return of service, that they will practise medicine in this province for a certain period of time,” said Houston.

Ultimately, while Houston acknowledged there’s a big need for health-care professionals across North America, he also noted “it’s a big world.”

“We may have inherited a broken system but I am 100 per cent focused on fixing that system,” said Houston.