The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 44 COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) medical officer of health, says the newly added cases could set a record this week.

"I think we're on track this week to having the highest number of cases we've ever had," he said Tuesday afternoon.

Since last week's update, Gardner said three Simcoe County residents have died with the virus.

"One is a woman in her 80s, and one is a man in his 80s, both passed away at Georgian Bay General Hospital, and one is a man between the ages of 45 and 64 who passed away at Toronto Western Hospital," he said.

The health unit lists 623 active cases, with 18 people in the hospital, including seven in intensive care.

The region has logged 3,116 total cases. To date, 2,418 of those have recovered.

Gardner said the region has 22 outbreaks, including a child care centre in Innisfil and the Georgian Bay General Hospital, declared in early December.

The Midland hospital is struggling to contain the virus that has now infected 24 staff members, 23 patients and one visitor.

"Once you get an outbreak in a facility of a significant size, it's very difficult to get it under control," Gardner said.

The virus is also spreading within a unit at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, where three staff members and 18 inmates have become ill.

While most of the cases remain in Barrie and the south Simcoe, Gardner said numbers are up in the northern part of the health unit's borders.

"We are seeing some rise now in Muskoka," he said. Tuesday's list includes single cases in Bracebridge and Huntsville, and on Monday, the health unit logged five cases across Muskoka.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 2,202 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths related to the virus.

The province will go into lockdown on Saturday amid the soaring cases.

Experts report imposing the restrictions earlier could result in fewer cases.

The lockdown will shut all non-essential businesses, ban indoor gatherings and extend the winter break for schools.

Ontario's health advisors said tough lockdowns lasting a month or so could cut the daily cases significantly.

New projections show infections continue to rise in the province.

The advisory table said if case rates continue to grow, the province would have 3,000 to 5,000 cases daily by the end of January.