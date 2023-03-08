'We're only as strong as our members': CUPE convention taking place in Regina
Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) from across the province are gathered in Regina for their annual convention.
Delegates and guests are meeting at the Delta Hotel for the next three days. CUPE leadership said the biggest issue facing their membership is inflation and the rising cost of living.
This morning, delegates debated a wide variety of resolutions on issues such as privatization, childcare, and shelters for battered women.
CUPE represents more than 30,000 workers in Saskatchewan. They are employed in places like libraries, municipal offices, and universities.
Judy Henley, president of CUPE Saskatchewan membership feedback is always extremely important.
“We’re only as strong as our members, and we need to hear what our members are saying. They need to tell us what’s going on and then we take what they ask us to do and we move forward with it,” she said. “We believe in member mobilization, and face to face communication.”
The convention will elect a new executive on Thursday and hear from NDP leader Carla Beck on Friday morning.
- With files from CTV News Regina's Gareth Dillistone
-
Sudbury Police investigating downtown shootingThe Greater Sudbury Police Service is asking the public to avoid a section of the downtown this evening. Neighbours tell CTVNews, a shooting occurred in an apartment in the Randolph Centre near Notre Dame and Paris Streets.
-
Sudbury-area high school provide students with insights into alternative career pathsWith a renewed focus on trades and modern technology, Sudbury-area’s local school boards have rolled out what they call Specialist High Skills Major Programs at their secondary schools.
-
Barrie councillors reduce burden on taxpayers as 2023 budget passesAfter more than a month of deliberations, Barrie councillors have officially ratified the 2023 budget.
-
Nearly 900K passengers expected at YVR over spring breakIf conditions in the parking lot are a sign of what's to come, it's going to be a very busy couple of weeks at Vancouver International Airport.
-
BC Ferries report highlights significant problems aheadA new report suggests there could be rough waters on the horizon for BC Ferries when it comes to revenue, sky-rocketing costs and labour shortages.
-
-
Death investigation launched in northern Ont.One person has died following an incident in White River, Ont. on the morning of Feb. 28, police are investigating.
-
B.C. business owners celebrate female entrepreneurship on International Women's DayIn celebration of International Women's Day, female entrepreneurs gathered on Wednesday for a pop-up market at Royal Centre in downtown Vancouver.
-
'Please pass this bill': Families voice support for legislative amendments intended to prevent suicideTwo families grieving loved ones who died by suicide are joining the BC Liberals to call on the province to make changes to the Mental Health Act, so those at risk of harming themselves can receive better care.