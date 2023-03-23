'We're open for business': St. Thomas trying to stay positive during massive construction on Talbot Street

Construction is underway to fix the aging infrastructure on Talbot Street in St. Thomas, Ont.

“We've got the detours setup, we have our construction fencing, we have the road pulverized, and we actually started installing sanitary sewers two days ago,” says Patrick Anckaert, the city’s manager of Capital Works.

A 500-metre stretch from Mary Street to Ross Street will be completed in two phases. The first will be from Mary Street to City Hall and will finish in July. The second will be from City Hall to Ross Street and will begin in July and end in October.

“The sanitary sewer was 120 years old and bricks,” says Anckaert.

“It’s definitely reached the end of its lifecycle and the water main as well had reached the end of its lifecycle. With this investment, we want to continue providing service to downtown and do that without interruption.”

The only interruption is to through traffic and to businesses located in the construction area.

“Although it is painful to do this right now, the solution is going to be much better and it's going to stop someone from pulling up and ending up in a sinkhole,” says Grayden Laing, owner of Laing Studios on Talbot St. and vice-chair of the Downtown Development Board (DDB).

His studio is located right in the middle of the construction zone.

“It’s definitely a situation of short term pain, for long term gain,” says Laing.

Many downtown businesses have had a rough five years. From the first phase of construction at the west end of Talbot St. in 2018, to pandemic shutdowns, dealing with clients of the homeless drop-in centre and now this work.

“The sewer and water has to be done, and we survived all of those other things, and we’ll get through this,” says Patti Mugford of Mugford Shoes and Clothing on Talbot St.

Mugford’s has been in the core for 58 years, but have temporarily moved across the city to Elgin Centre to ensure they capitalize on at their peak season.

“Unfortunately we don't have an accessible backdoor for our customers to come into which is the biggie,” says Mugford, who adds they’ll be returning downtown full-time in a few months.

“We are definitely a front door merchant and a parking in front of the store is number one for us in the downtown.”

While parking is unavailable on Talbot St., Anckaert stresses that there is plenty of parking on the north and south sides of the main street.

“We're really lucky that we have two parallel streets to downtown one on the North (Curtis St.) and one on the south (Center St.) and lots of great parking,” says Anckaert.

“I would say, come on down and check out all those great parking opportunities to support our downtown. You can still use the front entrance there as there is a fence in between you and construction.”

Laing says the DDB is using this timeframe as an opportunity to promote all the businesses affected. He says if they tag the DDB in any posts on social media, they will share them to ensure residents know they can still shop or dine at their establishment.

“At the end of the day, St. Thomas is going to look better, my studio front is going to look better, and I'm going to have more clients coming in here and seeing a more professional environment,” says Laing.

“I see nothing but good coming out of that.”

As with previous construction in the west end of the city, this $6.6 million project will include trees, planters, benches and new streetlights.

The details on the entire project can be found online.