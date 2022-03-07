'We’re out on the street': N.S. landlord evicts up to 20 tenants

It was a weekend wakeup call that sent tenants living in a New Waterford, N.S., apartment building scrambling.

An eviction notice was given by their landlord Friday afternoon, saying they needed to leave immediately.

“We started asking the landlord. What will we do, where will we go. He said ‘it's up to yourself,’” says tenant Charlie Hogan.

He says all of his belongings are still inside, and all he has is what's on his back.

“Today, it's really scary because we don't have a place to stay.”

Hogan says tenants were given hotel rooms the last three nights, but accommodations will not be offered moving forward.

“We're not on community services. That's why we're out on the street.”

In an email a spokesperson for the Fire Marshall's Office says an order to vacate was issued under the Nova Scotia Fire Safety Act, which means the building must be vacated and closed until such time as the owner can make the required repairs to make it safe for occupation again.

The municipality says there are numerous code violations with the building. The local MLA has been helping the tenants.

“There was a lot of emotions. Sadness, frustration, fear of what was next because at that point the plan was just evolving,” said Kendra Coombes, Nova Scotia NDP MLA for Cape Breton Centre.

The department of community services says they are assisting some tenants with financial support.

Coombes says there is not enough affordable housing in the province, and she says it's particularly bad in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM).

“We are in a full housing crisis here in the CBRM and there is very limited stock. Actually there's none. Even our chronic vacancies have people in them,” said Coombes

Meanwhile, Hogan says he was told to go to a homeless shelter tonight, with no clear answers on where to turn next.