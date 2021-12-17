'We're praying': Weyburn woman still missing after more than a week

The family of a missing Weyburn woman is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward, after more than a week without answers.

Frances Gazeley has not been seen since Dec. 6 or 7, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. She requires medication that she does not have with her.

“It’s touch and go,” said Stirling Williams, Gazeley’s grandson. “We’re really communicating a lot throughout the day. I’ve got my phone on my hip with the ringer on. And we’re really just trying to update each other as everything goes.”

RCMP has not labeled the investigation suspicious but urges anyone with knowledge of Gazeley’s whereabouts to contact them immediately.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Weyburn Police Service are currently collaborating on the investigation, police remain on scene in the 1000 block of Regina Ave. in Weyburn where Gazeley was last seen.

“The circumstances of the investigation are concerning and at this point we can’t say its suspicious in nature,” Mandy Maier, RCMP spokesperson said. “Anytime there’s a missing person investigation ongoing, there is concern for that individual and we want to locate them to confirm their wellbeing.”

Anyone with information on Frances’ whereabouts should contact the Weyburn Police Service, the RCMP, or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.

“There’s definitely relief that you know there’s not 20 feet of snow on the ground and we’ve had some mild weather as well,” he said. “So yeah, we’re praying and looking on the bright side of things for sure.”

He urges the public to just be vigilant, and help his grandmother make it back home safe to her family.

“If you see anything with the details that the police report has, you know, just don’t hesitate to call,” he expressed. “You know, small information is big information.”

Shane Burrows, Gazeley’s son, was sought out by the Weyburn Police Service earlier in the week because it was believed that he was traveling with her and knew of her whereabouts. Burrows has since been found safe, while Gazeley has remained missing.

She is described by RCMP as 5’6” with blue eyes and grey hair. She may be wearing a purple or blue winter coat and short black boots.