A pair of sixth graders in Moncton turned their class project into a small business venture to help the homeless in their community.

Ella Mackinnon and Florence Tremblay are students at Moncton's École Champlain.

Not only are the girls best friends, they're also fellow philanthropists.

"Everyone in our class did a project and we just decided that it would be fun to do a project about stuff we like to do, and we like to do bracelets and scrunchies," said Ella.

The girls designed and created bracelets and scrunchies that they sold on their website.

Although the items are no longer for sale, the girls' initiative left a lasting impact.

"The project was just to do a little business kind of project," said Ella's mom, Marie-Bell Mackinnon. "You didn't really have to sell anything. They decided to sell it and give the money to charity. It wasn't a requirement at all."

"We sold like, maybe, 20 or 30 scrunchies and a couple of bracelets," said Florence.

The money made from the students' sales was donated to The Humanity Project – a not-for-profit organization in Moncton that helps those in need.

"First when we started, we wanted $100, but then we got $100 in like, three days so, we decided to up our budget," explained Ella.

In total, the friends managed to raise $250.

The Humanity Project says the money will go towards their various programs that provide food, shelter and support.

"We are really proud of both of them. They decided this all on their own. We really didn't have anything to do with it," said Marie-Bell. "They decided to give the money to charity and we're proud of them."

A big lesson for other's in the nature of giving from two best friends.