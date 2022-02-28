'We're ready': Alberta deploys firefighters and equipment as wildfire season to start

In anticipation of wildfire season in Alberta, the province says wildland firefighters and equipment have deployed.

The province said Monday that firefighters and equipment are in place across the province in the Forest Protection Area to respond to any human or lightning-caused wildfires. The legislated wildfire season runs from March 1 to Oct. 31.

Nate Horner, minister of agriculture and forestry, said the province is also focused on testing and acquiring new technology and firefighting programs to ensure crews have the best tools at their disposal.

"Our priority is keeping Albertans and our communities safe," Horner said in a statement. "We're ready for whatever this summer throws at us."

Last wildfire season, there were 1,308 reported blazes, with 62 per cent of them being caused by humans. Five per cent remain under investigation, while the remaining 33 per cent were caused by lightning, Alberta Wildfire says.

The five-year average for reported wildfires in Alberta is 1,123, according to data from Alberta Wildfire.

Top human causes of fires in 2021 were recreation, residents, incendiary, power line industry, and agriculture industry.

The province laid 32 arson charges and issued 90 written warnings and 33 violation tickets related to wildland fires.

The wildfire hazard is highest in the spring, the province says, when fuels like trees or grass can be bone-dry and flammable once snow has melted. Nearly all wildfires in the spring are human-caused.

Last year, 52,955 hectares were burned in Alberta's Forest Protection Area, well below the five-year average. In 2020, nearly 3,300 hectares were burned, while 2019 saw 883,411 hectares were lost to wildfires in the Forest Protection Area — the highest amount since 2016.

To report a wildfire, call 310-FIRE (310-3473) toll-free, from anywhere in the province.