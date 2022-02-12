'We're ready to move on': Southern Ontario protestors call for an end to COVID-19 mandates

Hundreds of tractors, trucks, trailers and passenger vehicles donning Canadian flags and anti-mandate signs filled a Tillsonburg parking lot Saturday afternoon ahead of a convoy through Oxford County.

“For two years, we've all been under the impression that we're all alone. So it's wonderful to come out here and see the fact that's not true,” said protestor Brock Ferris.

The convoy planned to pass through Norwich, Ingersoll and Woodstock on the way. Members of the protest called for an end to COVID-19 mandates.

“Every mandate, every mandate," said protestor Betty Capani. "This is Canada and it's time to stand up for Canada."

“Whoever's left behind, they're still alive," said Ferris. "They're still here. So guess what? We're ready to move on with life."

Although similar protests were held across the province, people who showed up in Tillsonburg said it was important for them to also show their support for the other demonstrations.

“If you can't be there, you should be able to show support wherever you can, and the more people that speak out against it, the better," said protestor Rosmary Pasqualino. "The more numbers it shows."

Protestors said Premier Doug Ford’s hint on Friday that a removal of vaccine passports could be imminent is not enough.

“Even as far as Doug Ford's speech yesterday, he didn't really give a clear indication," Pasqualino said. "I feel like we were reprimanded like a child."

Despite their continued efforts, protestors were also at odds about what impact it may have.

“I think they're just pushing us under the rug," said Capani. "Doesn't matter in Trudeau's eyes, we are nothing."

“I feel like we're being heard, it’s whether or not the government wants to listen,” said protestor Cindy Wilkinson.

Protestors in Tillsonburg said they'll continue to support similar demonstrations until all the COVID-19 mandates are lifted.