'We're running a skeleton staff': Innisfil child care centre hit by COVID shortages

It has been a rough week full of exhaustion and stress at Innisfil's Simcoe Childcare Services in the face of staff shortages brought on by the rapid growth of Omicron.

While Ontario schools are closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 variant, child care centres remain open.

On Monday, 12 of Simcoe Childcare Services' 40 staff members couldn't go to work because they were showing symptoms of the virus, had tested positive, or had been exposed to someone who had.

"It's been tough. We're running a skeleton staff," says the centre's director, Kim Yeaman.

The centre didn't have enough employees to meet the provincial ratios of staff to kids.

"One of the things we've had to do is shorten the hours in two classrooms on Tuesday. Call parents in the morning and tell them that they could not bring their children here until 8 o'clock," Yeaman explains.

She says things have been improving bit by bit as more staff members emerge from isolation, but classroom closures could be on the table if staffing levels worsen.

The Ministry of Education has supplied child care providers with rapid antigen test kits to screen unvaccinated staff members.

Yeaman only has enough kits to last seven days.

She says the ministry has promised to try and secure more rapid tests for child care operators, but it's not clear how long she may have to wait.

"At this point, we have no definitive answer, and if there's a shortage, then I'm not sure that those tests are going to be available for us."

Even with the kits in high demand, Yeaman would like to see rapid testing expanded to vaccinated staff members and children in daycare, whom she stresses are often unmasked and too young to be vaccinated.