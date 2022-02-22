'We’re Screwed': N.B. church creates unique fundraising campaign to help with homelessness

Members of Faith Baptist Church in New Maryland, N.B., have pulled off some unique fundraisers in the past and their latest is no exception.

The church’s youth group, ‘Donut Club,’ teaches children why it’s important to give back to the community.

This year the kids are working on a fundraising campaign called ‘We’re Screwed’ and the goal is to collect 10,000 screws over the next six weeks.

"Obviously we're not home builders, but we figured ‘Hey, we can collect screws,’” said Pastor Larry Matthews.

The screws will be donated to the 12 Neighbours project, which is building 96 tiny homes over the next three years to help with Fredericton's housing insecurity.

"It's just very encouraging for our team. It's just like someone comes alongside and helps you carry your luggage, it's helpful but it’s also encouraging. For us, this is a community initiative we really like to see the whole community involved," said Marcel Lebrun, founder of 12 Neighbours.

The Donut Club has previously collected soup cans and other non-perishables, but this year they wanted to give back in another way.

"I said to the kids, ‘You know you can drive by the 12 Neighbours community a year from now, five years from now, 10 years from now and you can say the screws that we donated are still there and they're still holding those little homes together,’” said Matthews.

The church worked with 12 Neighbours to determine what kind of screws would be needed to construct decks for the tiny homes – 3 ½ inch, number 10 screws.

"We're screwed is usually a term people use when they're in trouble, when there is a big problem and it is a big problem in our community and in our world, homelessness,” said Matthews.

“It's a big problem that we can tackle little by little. Tiny homes is the term that's being used, but sometimes tiny efforts on behalf of a lot of people can make a huge difference."

Faith Baptist Church will be collecting screws until April 5.