‘We’re seeing more people’ Windsor’s Downtown Mission braces for winter after serving Thanksgiving meals

The Downtown Mission in Windsor was busy on Tuesday as staff and volunteers dished out more than 200 Thanksgiving meals, the day after the holiday weekend.

Organizers said a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey or ham and all the fixings was served to hungry and homeless people the day after the holiday so those in need could take advantage of other community-based meal servings over the long weekend.

“Definitely we're seeing more people coming for meals here,” said executive director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin.

Ponniah-Goulin said about 100-150 meals are served on a daily basis at The Downtown Mission, noting there wasn’t a summer slowdown in demand for services this year, creating new concern about what’s to come this winter.

“Usually in the summertime that is a little bit lower. This summer we did not see too much of a dip. We actually saw some days where it was higher than that,” Ponniah-Goulin explained.

“That also translates to our shelter unfortunately, as well. Where typically our shelter services during the summer months are around 50 to 60, we were between 70 and 85 in the summer months.”

Ponniah-Goulin said, “We're working with our shelter partners in the city, in the community as well as the City of Windsor to make sure that we are all ready for the upcoming winter months. We will be providing a warming center here again this winter. So even when all three shelters are full, people will be able to come in from the cold even for a few hours if they want to. Even if they can't get a bed, whether it be at our shelter at the Salvation Army shelter or at the Welcome Center.”

Ponniah-Goulin told CTV News they’re thankful to be able to provide a warm meal and a place with some compassion, suggesting donations are welcome at any time.

“Every little bit helps in a huge way. As I said, we haven't really experienced that low we typically do annually during the summer months so we did have to of course have extra staff provide extra meals purchase more food, which is very expensive, etc. just this past summer so every little bit helps.”