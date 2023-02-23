'We’re seeing nurses who cannot deliver the best care': Local nurses picketing for change

Nurses across the province picketed outside of their workplaces on Thursday, including in Waterloo region.

Dozens of registered nurses and supporters gathered outside Grand River Hospital before noon with signs and flags, protesting for change. They are demanding better staffing, safer working conditions and fair wages.

The Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) is currently negotiating their central agreement with the Ontario Hospital Association.

Supporters in the region told CTV News that the past three years have been incredibly challenging for nurses with many leaving the industry all together.

“Hundreds and hundreds of vacancies. We’re seeing nurses who cannot deliver the best care. That’s just plain and simple,” said Erin Arriss, a registered nurse from Local 55 Region 4 ONA. “If you have better wages you’ll have better retention of registered nurses which will increase the staffing and ultimately provide the best care for patients.”

Picketers also say the privatization of healthcare is draining the public system and they're hoping their voices are heard as negotiations for a new contract continue.