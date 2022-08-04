'We’re so happy to be back': Saskatoon Food Truck Wars returns

Twenty-seven food trucks are now stationed along Fourth Avenue North and 23rd Street East for this year's edition of Food Truck Wars.

Kyu Grill came in from Winnipeg where it has won that city's battle every year since 2015. It serves Japanese-Hawaiian fusion dishes.

“We’re looking for our first title in Saskatoon,” said co-owner Peter Truong. “We’re so happy to be back this year.”

Saskatoon-based Chonky Dog came back for its second year, serving hot dogs with bacon, baked beans, chilli sauce and more.

“Last year we had such a great time and we signed back up to be here,” owner Minette Sawchyn said.

“There are a lot of really great food vendors.”

Vendors submit their selected menu items to be sampled and judged by a panel of guest and celebrity food-loving judges.

“Awesome food, great package of entertainment going on, food competition between the food vendors, hotdog eating contest and pie eating contests and a French fries eating contest,” organizer Rick Mah said.

Mah says the event has always been family and pet friendly. This year pet owners can bring their pets on stage at 3 p.m. on Saturday to be introduced to the crowd.

The 2022 festival is dedicated to first responders and front-line workers. On Saturday at 1 p.m. there will be a formal tribute to them with dignitaries. Funds from a celebrity karaoke charity event will go towards STARS Air Ambulance.

“Just to thank them for the job they have done the last couple of years and helping us keep safe from COVID,” said Mah.

Food Truck Wars runs until Saturday.