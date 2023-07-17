'We're stuck:' Church in need of lawn equipment after robberies at multiple cemeteries

The Chairman of the Zion Philipsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church is trying to figure out how to replace outdoor power equipment that was stolen over the weekend.

According to Murray Ziegler, someone broke into the shed where the church keeps its outdoor power equipment and stole grass-cutting tools.

Ziegler said a groundskeeper was at the property until about 9 p.m. Friday night. Ziegler received a call about the break-in around the noon hour on Saturday, meaning something must have happened between those times.

“This is what we found. It’s empty,” Ziegler said after opening up the shed on Monday.

Ziegler said the church landscaper cuts the lawn around the connected cemetery and the church at least once a week. The church can’t afford new equipment but will need to find a way to purchase some.

“It’s a 12-hour job. So without our weed trimmers and our other equipment, we’re stuck, and we have to go out and buy that. Like now,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler said a similar robbery happened about 25 or 30 years ago.

“But, in a church with a cemetery, this is sacred ground. It was disheartening. But we will get through it,” Ziegler said.

As a result, Ziegler is installing extra preventative measures on the shed to try and deter anyone else from breaking in.

“There are preventive measures now that we have to take, which adds more expense,” Ziegler said.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the church in Baden is one of three rural cemeteries where thieves stole lawn equipment between Friday and Saturday. Grass trimmers, push mowers and lawn tractors were taken from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.

“We have received three reports over the last week. We are encouraging property owners and property keepers to ensure all storage buildings are locked and that valuable property is further secured,” Const. Melissa Quarrie, public information officer with Waterloo Regional Police Service said.

“So, if somebody sees this, and they want to return our products and our lawn equipment, drop it off. I won't ask any questions,” Ziegler said.