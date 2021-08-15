'We're the nutballs crazy enough to try it': Cranbrook, B.C.'s Armond Theatre closer to reopening

Resuscitating the Armond Theatre seemed like an impossible task to most people living in Cranbrook, B.C., but for Ferdy Belland — a local musician and bassist for Bif Naked — and his two business partners Spencer Kerr and Casey Wright, leaving the nearly 70-year-old venue to die wasn't an option.

"It's an ambitious project for sure, but we're the nutballs who are crazy enough to try it," said Belland.

"We want to big play a big part in civic pride, we want to play a big part in downtown revitalization, and we're just riding on a big wave of love and encouragement and enthusiasm from all walks of life here in Cranbrook."

On Sunday, a portion of 10th Avenue S. in the southeast B.C. city's core was blocked off so crews could install four, 5,000-pound steel beams to reinforce the roof.

With a 50-metre crane towering over the businesses below, it was the most significant renovation project that downtown Cranbrook had seen in roughly 20 years.

"We're hoping to have the remaining structural upgrades to the roof completed by September," said Belland.

"Then, we can just run hog wild on the interior, and we're hoping to be completed and open to the public sometime between the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023."

It cost roughly $60,000 to reinforce the roof with the four steel beams, but for a group of investors eager to reinvigorate the local live music, comedy, and theatre scene, that's a small price to pay.

The Armond Theatre first opened its doors in 1953, and up until 2000, it was a staple for many residents who still cherish the memories made inside the popular entertainment hub.

Seeing it rise from the dead has many locals giddy about the future.

"Just to see this building getting ready for this kind of thing, it's exciting," said lifelong resident and local musician Rick Dorazio.

"I'm getting chills just thinking about it and seeing this work."

The Armond Theatre has been sorely missed, and locals hope that reopening its doors to the public will spark a sense of community that seems to have dissipated over the past few years.

"We've lost that heart of the community. This is a prime example of a businessman looking and having faith in the future of Cranbrook," said resident Gary Dalton.

The hope is that by the time the pandemic has passed, people will be jumping for the opportunity to flock back to live concerts, kicking off the roaring 20s 2.0 and Belland can't wait for that time to come.

"Just have the beams in, it's such a huge relief. A lot of joy that it all worked out," he said.

"We've already completed two 'impossible' tasks, so on to the third. Opening it to the public."

When the theatre does eventually reopen, the standing room floor and balcony space will allow for bigger names to perform in town, while also paving the way for live plays and stand-up comedy acts.