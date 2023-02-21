‘We’re trying our best’: Maritimers struggling with high food prices even as inflation falls

Maritimers are continuing to struggle with rising food prices at the grocery store.

For Juanita McKenzie of Sydney, N.S., a trip to the grocery store came with serious sticker shock even before Tuesday's inflation numbers.

"Cheese. Cheese has gone up to like $10 a block, for some cheese”, said McKenzie in citing one stark example.

McKenzie and her husband live on fixed incomes. For a couple of years now, rising costs have forced them to scrimp and save wherever they can. To her, the fact food and gas prices haven't gone down with inflation seems unfair.

"I'm a diabetic, so I have to try to eat healthy and it's hard on the budget”, said McKenzie. “I'm just on my pension, so yeah it's rough."

At Loaves & Fishes in Sydney, N.S., they used to serve an average of 100 people per day. Lately, that number has doubled to just over 200 a day, which means more trips to the grocery store for those who run the community kitchen.

"Well, that's why we're getting more people - they can’t afford groceries”, said general manager Marco Amati. "For instance, I went this morning to get some supplies - and you've got to stretch that dollar."

While inflation went down in January, grocery store prices rose by 11.4% compared to the same time a year ago.

"We're trying our best”, said Amati. “I'd like to see (food prices) come down, but right now I can't see it."

Back at her home, McKenzie made pancakes for Shrove Tuesday and even that proved costly.

"One time I used to put money in the pancakes for my kids. Now, it takes too much money to make the pancakes”, said McKenzie. "The flour has gone up. The eggs have gone up. The milk has gone up."

Some industry analysts have said they expect customers to finally see some relief on food prices in the spring.

Until then, for many it's still a matter of shopping around for whatever savings can be found in the face of rising costs.