'We’re trying to keep up': CN signal workers on strike across Canada

Signal and communication workers for the Canadian National Railway Company are on strike as of Saturday, which included a group of workers who walked off the job in Melville.

The workers are part of a group called the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. It represents more than 700 CN employees across the country, something stand-in representative Blair Mason said CN doesn’t have enough of.

“We are very short staffed. We are on call 24/7 and more employees would help us with a work-life balance,” said Mason.

He explained that they can’t ask for more employees but they can ask for a two day weekend, and fair wages.

“We’re trying to keep up. We’re not even asking for the inflation rate. We’re just asking for a fair wage increase,” Mason added.

While the workers are on strike, CN has a contingency plan.

“The plan is designed to keep the railroad operating normally and safely,” CN spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis said in an emailed statement.

However, some employees are skeptical.

“The contingency plan for CN is suspect at best. All the members we have are very skilled at what they do,” said IBEW General Chairman for Western Canada, Lee Hooper.

“I know how much work me and the guys put in everyday,” he added.

“I can’t see how it’s all getting done the way it’s supposed to be,” said Signal Maintainer Richard Andres.

“Right now they’ve got replacement workers in there. I don’t know if they’re qualified or not. It’s impacting the public safety,” Mason said.

“CN's operational contingency plan uses managers and contractors that are qualified to do the work they are doing,” Abecassis said.

The workers are hoping their demands are met soon they can get back on track.