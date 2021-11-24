'We’re very caring': Organizer of vaccine information rally in Windsor vowing to be respectful

Richard Drouillard, one of the organizers of an event Thursday, says they will not be impeding access to the city’s vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall.

Drouillard is part of a group called “Stand Proud” which is against COVID-19 vaccines and the rollout.

“We’re very caring,” says Drouillard. “We’re being treated as devils.”

Drouillard says he advised Windsor police about their plan to hold a rally out front of the vaccination centre, for information purposes only.

Drouillard says they had always planned to conduct the event on public property, which would be the sidewalk in front of the mall.

Since word of the event started circulating on social media, Drouillard says he has received death threats from people upset with their plan.

“Stand Proud” is upset with the vaccines now being offered to children between five and 11 years of age, according to Drouillard.

The event is being staged to coincide with the first day of eligibility for younger children.

It’s disappointing to Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj.

“If you want to peacefully protest in general, go ahead,” says Musyj. “But do not engage those going in or exiting the vaccination centre. Let alone the staff.”

Musyj says people against COVID vaccines are “engaging” the staff on the booking phone lines and “berating” the staff.

“That’s just uncalled for,” says Musyj. “I hope it is fine and people can protest like they have in the past. But please, respect a parent’s decision on behalf of their child.”