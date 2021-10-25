'We really need that': High-rise could soon be found outside Downtown Winnipeg

The tallest building constructed outside Downtown Winnipeg in decades could rise on an empty lot near the University of Winnipeg.

An apartment complex is being proposed with a 20-storey tower at Portage Avenue and Furby Street.

The site was once a car dealership.

A city report recommending approval of the project says it would be the tallest building constructed outside of downtown in more than 35 years.

Urban Development Professor Jino Distasio says this would be a good fit for the area.

“I love it for you know a Winnipegger, including myself, we always love to hear stories about the tallest building," said Distasio.

Plans include 206 apartments, 172 parking spots, 120 bike stalls, and 9,000 square feet of space on the ground floor for a restaurant and five commercial units.

“I think it’s sending a message that development is still going to occur in Winnipeg maybe this is part of that piece that we need to help lift the economy.”

To alleviate any concerns the structure may be too tall, the report points out a building right across the street is 18 storeys.

A shadow study was also commissioned by the developer showing the impact at different times during the day.

Colleen Staska lives across from the lot and feels the apartment tower and businesses would be a great addition to the area.

“I love it we really need that,” said Staska. But she’d like the units to be affordable.

A community consultation document from March contained preliminary rent estimates:

1 Bedroom $1,400 (109 Units);

2 Bedroom $1,898 (94 Units); and

3 Bedroom $3,118 (3 Units)

The city report says the developer is planning for up to 60 accessible units and has the intention to provide some affordable options in the building.

“Not expensive, not luxury, just affordable for people maybe who have children and families to take care of and maybe seniors,” said Staska.

The project is all subject to a public hearing at City Hall on Friday as land needs to be rezoned and there are a number of variances requested.

If approved, the consultation document says construction could start in the fall of next year, with a completion date in 2025.