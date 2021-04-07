'We regret that it has come to this': Saskatoon recycling depot faces closure due to nuisance concerns, crime

Saskatoon city administration is recommending the closure of the Meadowgreen Recycling Depot after public safety concerns from illegal dumping, scavenging, nuisance and criminal behaviour.

“We regret that it has come to this, but ongoing issues have left us with no choice but to recommend permanent closure,” Lynne Lacroix, general manager community services, said in a news release. “The actions of some individuals have led to the possibility of removing a public facility that allows well-intentioned residents to responsibly divert their recycling from the City landfill.

“Unfortunately, we can no longer commit the resources required to maintain the site, keep residents safe, and uphold the appearance of the lanes adjacent to the depot; nor do we wish to enable nuisance or criminal activity in any way.”

The proposal is presented in a report going to the Standing Policy Committee on Planning, Development and Community Services on Monday.

The depot is located at 22nd Street and Whitney Avenue.

As a temporary measure, the City recently reduced operating hours, installed fencing around the site, and implemented 24/7 security surveillance.

The closure and partial remediation of the site are estimated at $8,000 and could be carried out immediately following a final decision by City Council on April 26, according to the release.

“We fully expect that the positive social implications of this closure for the Meadowgreen area and its residents will far outweigh the financial and environmental implications,” said Angela Gardiner, general manager utilities and environment.