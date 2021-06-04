WE residents 70+ eligible to book second dose Saturday

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit say residents 70 years of age and older, who received their first mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine dose before March 31, will be eligible to book their second dose vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic, local pharmacy, or healthcare provider.

“We will try and align as best as possible with the province,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed Friday, who says the local health unit is vaccination 4,000 people per day on a 7-day average. “We got a really good response from our 80 plus who have registered so far.”

This rollout is slightly modified from what the province announced.

In other parts of the province, anyone 70 and over, as well as people who received their first dose of Pfizer and Moderna on or before April 18, will be eligible to book a second dose appointment starting Monday.

For individuals in Windsor-Essex who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 12-weeks ago, they will now have the option of receiving their second dose of AstraZeneca through participating pharmacies or primary care providers or book a second dose appointment for an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna) through mass vaccinations clinics, pharmacies, or primary care providers as of 8 a.m. on Monday, June 7.

A reminder, those eligible to book an appointment do not need to receive the second vaccine in the same location as the first.

You can book an appointment at a mass vaccination clinic here or by calling the vaccination booking call centre at 226-773-2200.