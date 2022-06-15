'We shine as a group': Riders' defence starting off on the right foot

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will look to build off their dominant defensive performance in week one of Canadian Football League (CFL) action.

The team recorded eight sacks from seven different players in their first regular season test. The stats proved it was not just one individual who stood out on the d-line, but multiple.

“It’s not just the d-line, it’s not just the linebackers, it the DB’S. We all work together. The DB’s help us get their sacks and we help the linebackers make their tackles,” said defensive lineman, Pete Robertson.

“It’s not just one guy that gets all the credit. It’s every guy doing what they’re supposed to be doing and handling their business and then we shine as a group,” said defensive back, Rolan Milligan.

Robertson recorded two of the team’s eight sacks against Hamilton and Milligan recorded one.

It was a good first impression for the team’s defense as they pushed the Ti-Cats to five turnovers on the night. Now the team is preparing for week two against the Edmonton Elks.

The Elks are lead by former Roughriders head coach, Chris Jones. The Riders current defensive coordinator, Jason Shivers, worked under Jones during his time with the green and white.

“He’s (Shivers) kind of a Jones sort of guy in terms of what he does well. I think Jason has taken it to the next level though and really put his own personal touch on how he plays the defence,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

“As far as I know right now, the coach running the show is coach Shives (Shivers), and coach (Ben) Olson, and the coaches we have on our end. What they have been able to do is great. They are always preparing us for what’s next,” said Robertson.

The Riders will look to outdo their performance in week one, however outdoing last week’s sack total could prove to be a tough task.

“If we do more than eight sacks, I think it’s going to be a long ride for a lot of teams this year,” said Robertson.