'We spoke too soon': Local paramedics report Code Red after 'manageable' holiday call volumes

The union representing paramedics in Waterloo region reported a “Code Red” around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon – meaning there were no ambulances to accept new calls.

“Extreme call volumes and staff shortages are causing delays at hospitals,” said the union in a tweet.

The union is urging residents to use emergency resources appropriately.

This comes just one day after a post from the union calling call volumes over the holiday “manageable.”

“We spoke too soon,” said the union.

We spoke too soon @ROWParamedics #codered at 14:26 today Extreme call volumes+staff shortages are causing delays at hospitals Please use Emergency resources appropriately @Redman4Region @fordnation @SylviaJonesMPP back to reality @CTVKitchener @CityNewsKIT @CBCKW891 @WR_Record

In September and October of 2022, hospitals in Waterloo region dealt with several code red instances.