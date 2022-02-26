'We stand with Ukraine': Thousands rally outside Manitoba Legislature to support Ukraine

Thousands of people gathered outside the Manitoba Legislature as a show of support for Ukrainians amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Ukrainian flags flew high among the large group of Manitobans who came together Saturday evening in front of the Manitoba Legislative building. Organizers estimate about 5,000 people attended the rally which was hosted by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Manitoba Provincial Council.

"Tonight we are sending Vladimir Putin a message – Manitoba stands with the people of Ukraine and we stand against this unjustified invasion," said Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, who spoke during the rally.

"Many of you have families over in Ukraine right now. Our message to you is that we are here for you."

Stefanson said she has informed the federal government that the Province of Manitoba will do its part to take in Ukrainian refugees looking for a safe haven and expedite Ukrainian immigration applications through the provincial nominee program.

She pointed to a memorial on the Legislative grounds recognizing the horrors of the 1932 Holodomor – a forced famine that killed millions of Ukrainians by starvation.

"The Ukrainian people have suffered under the rule of an evil dictator before," she said. "Manitobans and all Canadians must do everything we can to make sure that never happens again."

Manitoba Liberal MP Dan Vandal said Canada has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"President Putin's brazen disregard for international law, for democracy and for human life are a massive threat to security and to peace around the world," he said. "We stand united and steadfast in our support of Ukraine's sovereignty, and we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people's right to decide their own future in a free and democratic state."

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said the rally in Manitoba was one of many taking place across the country.

"We want to communicate a very clear message - this war is unjustified. It is illegal. It needs to stop," he said. "We stand with Ukraine."

In addition to the rally, the Legislative building will also be lit up blue and yellow.

The rally comes as many people, businesses and organizations in Manitoba, including some Russian people, are condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries confirmed it has pulled two Russian alcohol products from Liquor Mart shelves.

