'We still haven't accepted this': Family of woman assaulted by Calgary police officer speaks

Warning: Video and details in this story may be upsetting to some. Dalia Kafi's friends and family remember her as someone who used to light up a room and who loved social gatherings. But her older sister says Dalia wasn't the same after she was assaulted by a Calgary Police officer in 2017.
