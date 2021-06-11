'We still lost one of our own': Toronto man killed after jump was an experienced skydiver, club says

A Cookstown, Ont. skydiving club says the 28-year-old Toronto man who died Thursday afternoon after jumping from a plane was an experienced skydiver.

In a media statement released Thursday night, Skydive Toronto expressed its grief, writing in part, "The staff at Skydive Toronto are immensely saddened to confirm the passing of an experienced skydiver at our facility today. After five decades of focusing on safety, we still lost one of our own. Our hearts are broken by this tragic event."

Police said four people jumped from the club's plane, but one man got separated from the group.

The club reported him missing shortly after, and a search began in nearby farmer's fields in Innisfil.

Innisfil's deputy fire chief said the skydiver's body was found in a nearby field at the 4th Line and 10 Sideroad, just 900 metres from the club's facility.

Police have not released his identity.

Investigators are working with the Coroner's Office to determine what went wrong.

The skydiving club said it was also working with the police.